Premier Moe says western separation discussions 'alive and happening' in province

A week after the federal election showed divisions in the country, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe chose not to throw cold water on the sentiment of western separation.

"Let's face it, the discussion around separation is alive and happening in communities here in the province, but there are other options," Moe said Monday.

He said the issue of separation is "a reaction to a lack of direction from the federal government over the course of the last four years that has a lack of respect to the industries that are creating wealth in our province".

When asked if he was slow-playing separation, Moe said, "I don't have those thoughts."

Last week, Moe's cabinet colleague Jeremy Harrison was more effusive on the government's position on separation

"We are not in favour of separation, period," Harrison said.

Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Premier Brian Pallister said last week, "I have no time for that".

On Monday, Moe said his demand to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week for a "new deal with Canada" is a path to appeasing those upset in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Moe has asked Trudeau to kill the carbon tax, commit to negotiating a new equalization formula and pursue new pipeline projects.

Moe said he has made a request for a face-to-face with Trudeau and hopes it will happen "as soon as possible." Moe said the goal is for Saskatchewan to be part of a strong and united Canada.

"This conversation is in the Prime Minister's hands."

A spokesperson for Trudeau said Moe and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney were among the calls made after the Liberals clinched a minority government.

Trudeau has agreed to talk to Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark and Regina Mayor Michael Fougere. Spokespeople for both mayors said calls will happen Tuesday morning.

"I will be reaching out specifically to westerners to hear from them ... to talk about how we can make sure that the concerns, the very real concerns of Albertans, are being addressed and reflected by this government," Trudeau said Wednesday.

"This is something that I take very seriously, as a responsibility, to ensure that we are moving forward in ways that benefit all Canadians. I will be listening, and working, with a broad range of people to ensure that happens."

Moe, speaks with Ford, Higgs on unity

While more than 60 per cent of Saskatchewan and Alberta voters chose the Conservatives last week, the vote was split differently in Eastern Canada.

On Sunday, Moe spoke by phone with a pair of Progressive Conservative Premiers, Ontario's Premier Doug Ford and New Brunswick's Blaine Higgs.

The Conservative Party received about 33 per cent of the vote in both provinces.

Moe said the leaders discussed concerns with national unity following last week's federal election.

Moe said he spoke about what the two eastern premiers could do "to support the unity of our country".

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs (left) looks to be breaking from other provinces which oppose the federal carbon tax. Higgs said his province may come up with a plan that Ottawa accepts. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Ontario's legislative session resumed Monday after a five-month break.

"At this critical time, I think it's important for Ontario to step up. Step up, unite the country — I've never seen the country more divided," Ford said.

"We all feel the same way. We need to unite this country."

Ford said he has no plans to walk away from Ontario's carbon tax court challenge, which has reached the Supreme Court of Canada.

New Brunswick to explore its own carbon tax

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs said the election result in his province would make him figure out a carbon tax plan.

New Brunswick, like Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba, is subject to the federal government's carbon tax backstop.

Higgs signaled Tuesday morning that the Liberal victory, including a decisive win in the popular vote in New Brunswick, may be a turning point in the carbon-tax debate in this province.

"People voted for it, so we have to find a way in New Brunswick to make it work," he said. "I can't ignore the obvious here. The country has spoken."

That includes exploring a made-in-New Brunswick plan that would meet Ottawa's requirements for an escalating price on fossil fuels from now until 2022.