Moe and Notley call on Trudeau to include oil price 'crisis' at first ministers meeting

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley have sent a joint letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for him to include the oil differential on the agenda at this week's first ministers meeting in Montreal.

On Sunday, Alberta announced it will cut back oil production by 8.7 per cent starting next month. The move is meant to combat steep discounts currently placed on Alberta oil. Alberta's opposition leader Jason Kenney asked Saskatchewan to follow suit, but Moe said Monday he would not mandate a cut because doing so would impact jobs.

In the letter, Moe and Notley say the upcoming meeting agenda does not include, "the price differential that is crippling the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Canadian economies".

It goes on to say, "our country is losing $80 million dollars a day because we cannot get tide water access and world prices for Alberta's oil and gas."

The two premiers said Trudeau called the oil price differential a 'crisis' on his recent trip to Calgary.

"We agree. A crisis of this magnitude must be reflected in any discussion on 'Economic Competitiveness'," the premiers wrote.

Moe and Notley call for action

On Monday, Notley addressed her cabinet before a meeting where Alberta's newly announced oil production cuts were approved.

"We don't actually need Ottawa's sympathy. We need Ottawa's full attention. We need them to step up and help us bring an end to this crisis."

On Monday, Moe said Ottawa must start getting serious about stalled and cancelled pipeline projects.

Moe said Alberta cutting oil production reflects a crisis in Western Canada's energy sector and is "a clear failure of the federal government to build pipelines and ensure market access for our energy products has had a great cost on the economy and the people of Saskatchewan."

Moe said any cut in Saskatchewan will hurt conventional oil production and would have little impact on the price of oil.

Saskatchewan has no oil sands production. About 60 per cent of the oil produced in Saskatchewan is light and medium oil.

Read the full letter here: