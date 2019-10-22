Moe demands 'new deal,' says he is handing Justin Trudeau a 'fire extinguisher'

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop what Moe referred to as a fire burning in Western Canada.

Moe issued a statement Tuesday asking the federal Liberals for a "new deal."

"Last night's election results showed the sense of frustration and alienation in Western Canada is now greater than it has been at any point in my lifetime," Moe wrote.

Moe asked for three things:

Cancel the carbon tax. Commit to negotiating a new equalization formula. Commit to pipelines.

"There is a fire burning here in the Prairie provinces and what I am doing handing the Prime Minister this letter is handing him a fire extinguisher and I'm asking him not to show up with a gas can," Moe told reporters Tuesday morning.

When asked if his comments were fanning the flames of sentiment of western separation Moe said he was a "frustrated federalist."

"The conversations that are happening in the Prairie provinces are very problematic. In no way is my tone divisive, everything I've said is reactive to federal policies that have been put forward over the course of the last four years," Moe said.

In Saskatchewan, the Conservatives swept all 14 ridings. In Alberta, 33 of 34 went to the CPC. Neither province elected a Liberal. In Saskatchewan, 64 per cent of votes went to the CPC, while 69 per cent of Alberta voters chose the Tories.

"We have no representation in the minority government," Moe said.

When asked what happens if Trudeau doesn't go along with his wish list, Moe said "I'm not going to answer what happens if he doesn't accept this. I'm asking him to accept this."

Moe said that if Trudeau is hearing the frustrations of Western Canadians, as he said in his victory speech, he should "prove it."

Moe took the opposite position of New Brunswick Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs, who had been an outspoken carbon tax critic. He told reporters Tuesday his government would look at creating its own carbon price to replace the federal government's backstop. Of that province's 10 seats, six went to the Liberal Party, one to the Green Party and three to the CPC.