Moe, Meili take Sask. farmer up on social media invite for harvest

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili both plan to take a seat in a combine cab this harvest after being invited by a grain farmer on social media.

Megz Reynolds, who farms near White Bear, Sask., north of Swift Current, routinely blogs and posts on social media about farming. She issued a video invitation on Twitter last week for politicians at the federal and provincial levels to join her for harvest.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Harvest18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Harvest18</a> is underway in Saskatchewan and I would like to extend an invitation to anyone involved in provincial or federal politics to come for a ride and talk <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CdnAg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CdnAg</a> and grain farming!!<br><br>I also invite other farmers to open their cabs up as well!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/L_MacAulay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@L_MacAulay</a> <a href="https://t.co/bjKfk30D30">pic.twitter.com/bjKfk30D30</a> —@farmermegzz

"In Canada, most people are three generations removed from a family farm and unless you're really immersed in that business it's really hard to know what's going on," Reynolds said Monday.

"I just thought it would be a great way to try to get more information about grain farming and Canadian agriculture out to those who, at the end of the day, have to have a part to play in how things go on our farms."

She said she was inspired by farmers in France and the United Kingdom who have been opening their cabs up to members of parliament for the past couple of years.

Moe, who grew up on a grain farm and is staunchly opposed to a carbon tax took to Twitter Sunday night saying "I'll be there.. thanks for the invite. Looking forward to it," with a date and time yet to be set, according to a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Meili, who also grew up on a farm south of Moose Jaw, said Monday he will also be accepting the invitation.

Although this was the first time Reynolds extended such an invitation, Sask. Party MLA Tina Beaudry-Mellor joined her last year while running for leadership of the Saskatchewan Party.

Reynolds said so far she's impressed by the response from the political world.

"My initial thought was let's get it out there, maybe we can drum up some interest so that next year it can really take off and this can be something that really happens next year."

She's also been in contact with Ottawa, but said "I'm not going to name names until something can be hammered out."​

Reynolds said she wants people to come armed with questions.

"I'm not trying to trap anybody in my cab so that we can argue or discuss policy, it really is just an invitation to come learn."

As for how this year's harvest is going, Reynolds said her area has been lacking rain. Currently, they are focused on pulses.

"The yields are definitely below what we were hoping to see."