Facts or attacks? NDP leader calls Sask Party ads 'full of lies'

It did not take long for things to get testy inside the Saskatchewan legislative chamber this week. NDP leader Ryan Meili took offence to a series of ads targeting him paid for by the Saskatchewan Party.

"Those are ugly American-style attack ads. They're full of lies. There is not a single true statement in any of those ads," Meili said.

The opposition leader voiced his displeasure during the first week of question period. The ads are running on television and online.

"Going down that ugly Republican-style approach, it's the wrong way for Saskatchewan. I hope people recognize and that they realize that's an overreach and it's not how we want to be."

This is one of the ads being run by the Saskatchewan Party. (Saskatchewan Party/YouTube)

Two of the ads call Meili 'Out of Touch with Saskatchewan' another says he 'Stands With Trudeau'.

The narrator said Meili has spoken at anti-pipeline rallies, "applauds the Trudeau carbon tax" and said Meili said nothing on equalization when the government proposed a new formula.

Meili was asked about his party using a similar tactic over the next 18 months in the lead-up to the 2020 provincial election.

"We absolutely commit to running ads that are true. The fact that these ads are full of straight-up lies is is particularly egregious and that's something we absolutely will commit to."

"(Moe) wants us to be thinking not about his record not about the growing debt. Not about the slow economy. Not about the cuts to health and education. He wants to distract people."

Moe stands by content of ads

On Thursday, Premier Scott Moe defended his party's characterization of Meili in the ad campaign.

"The ads are completely factual," Moe said, adding the ads use Meili's own words.

"He has supported a modest carbon tax on Saskatchewan families. When we proposed our 50/50 equalization plan, the leader of the opposition said nothing at all. He had said that [the carbon tax fight] is a pointless crusade."

One of the ads ends with Meili longboarding (Saskatchewan Party/YouTube)

"There is nothing unfactual in the ads that we are running and it's important that the people of the province know what our leader of the NDP has said," Moe said.

Meili did have a laugh at how one of the ads ends with him longboarding as the words 'out of touch' flash over the video.

"I think they may be out of touch, longboarding is fun," Meili said.