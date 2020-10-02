Moe promises balanced budget by 2024, Meili says balance 'as quickly as possible'

The leaders of the Saskatchewan Party and NDP had different answers as to when they plan to eliminate the province's estimated $2.1 billion deficit.

Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe reiterated his pledge to balance the budget in 2024-25 during a campaign announcement in Moose Jaw Friday morning.

"The Saskatchewan Party is going to continue with investing in our communities across the province and we are doing so in a very prudent fashion always with a plan to get back to balance," Moe said.

"Later in the campaign, we will be unveiling our entire costed platform which will take into account where we were in Q1, adding in any of the commitments we have made."

In August, Moe's government unveiled its economic projections.

Its projected deficits are:

$1.4 billion in 2021-22.

$855 million in 2022-23.

$340 million in 2023-24.

A surplus of $125 million is being projected for 2024-25.

The provincial debt sits at $24.3 billion.

Moe called the NDP promises thus far in the campaign "a reckless spending initiative." Moe characterized the NDP's plan to levy a one per cent tax on families with a net wealth of $15 million a "tax hike."

On Wednesday, Meili said the tax would affect "less than half of one per cent" of the province's population.

"It will allow us to do what we need to do — invest in health, invest in education and the things that will get our economy moving, and allow … everyone to continue to gain from the wealth of Saskatchewan," Meili said.

Sask. Party Leader Scot Moe announced a 50 per cent increase to the Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship on Friday. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Moe stood outside Sask Polytechnic in Moose Jaw on Friday to announce his party's plan to increase the Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship by 50 per cent, to $750 per year from $500.

Moe said the scholarship will benefit 8,000 students and cost $2 million per year for the next four years.

NDP pledges to reach balance 'as quickly as possible'

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said his party would aim to balance the budget "as quickly as possible" but would not commit to a date.

"We are not going to be cutting services for families. We are not going to be increasing taxes."

In August, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said the government projections did not include a tax increase. She also said people should not expect "grandiose" spending announcements over the next few years.

Meili met with media morning Friday at the Global Transportation Hub west of Regina.

He criticized the Sask. Party's projects, mentioning the GTH, Regina Bypass and Boundary Dam carbon capture.

"We won't go down that road. We won't be having these massive spending projects," Meili said.

Regina Rosemont NDP candidate Trent Wotherspoon stands in front of what was the Global Transportation Hub sign. Wotherspoon and NDP Leader Ryan Meili (right), are asking for a public inquiry into GTH land deals. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

When asked to put a date on when his government would reach a balance, Meili called the Sask. Party's date of 2024-25 is "arbitrary."

Standing in front of what was the GTH sign, Meili renewed the NDP commitment to a public inquiry over government land deals at the GTH.

"When I travel the province, people have questions about the GTH. They feel they got ripped off."

In July, the government reported GTH debt grew $1.3 million to $46M, with no land sales for a second-straight year.

On Friday afternoon, the NDP announced it would devote $3 million toward rural education, including the creation of a Rural Education Task Force.