Premiers Scott Moe and Doug Ford to meet with business leaders in Sask. Thursday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is meeting with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe Thursday.

Ford tweeted tweeted on Wednesday that he was meeting with Moe and business leaders to "discuss how we can make Canada more competitive."

Moe responded on Twitter that he is "looking forward to getting together tomorrow with @fordnation to talk about these important issues."

Ford and Moe have come together on their fight against the Liberal government's carbon tax. The federal government has threatened to bring in a carbon tax in any province that doesn't implement an effective form of carbon pricing to reduce its emissions.

Saskatchewan launched a reference case at its Court of Appeal, questioning the federal government's jurisdiction to enforce a carbon tax.

Shortly after he was elected in June, Ford joined Saskatchewan's legal challenge of the tax.

In July, the two premiers stood side by side in Saint Andrews, N.B., at the of Council of the Federation, voicing their opposition to the tax.

Manitoba out

On Wednesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced his province will defy the federal government's carbon-pricing strategy and abandon its own proposed carbon tax, focusing instead on other efforts to curb emissions.

"We say yes to a made-in-Manitoba green plan — without a carbon tax," Pallister said.

Without the new revenue source, Pallister said he must also withdraw a planned tax break, which included a hike in the basic personal tax exemption.

"Sadly, those have to be deferred, because we don't have the revenue to return to Manitobans."

With files from Ian Froese and Janyce McGregor