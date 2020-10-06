Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe has apologized after a Facebook post surfaced alleging the son of the victim of Moe's fatal 1997 highway collision never knew Moe was the driver.

"23 years and I find out our Premier Scott Moe killed my mother," said Stevo Balog in a Facebook post yesterday morning. "They wouldn't tell me at the time who it was."

Moe spoke about the collision — for which he received a ticket for driving without due care and attention — and the influence it has had on his life and political career as recently as three years ago. Moe has spoken publicly about his involvement in the crash numerous times.

Balog's post included a photo of a 1997 Shellbrook Chronicle article about 39-year-old woman Joanne Balog's death in an accident on Highway 3 east of Shellbrook, which named Moe as the driver. The article says Joanne's then 18-year-old son Steven was in the car with her at the time.

The photo appears to have been taken from the Twitter account crutwellchallenge, which posted the clipping on Sept. 29. The profile photo of the crutwellchallenge account is the Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan logo. It's not clear if the account is affiliated with the party, which was formerly known as Wexit Saskatchewan.

This information comes weeks before the Saskatchewan provincial election, in which Moe is running for reelection.

Moe responds to post

At a news conference this morning. Moe acknowledged and responded to the Facebook post.

"This is a day that I deeply regret," he said. "This is a day that I live with each and every day of my life and is a part of who I am. It's a part of my decision-making process. But I've also understood and respect that there's another family that experienced far more loss than I did on that day, and I've always been aware of that."

Moe has said he does not specifically recall the collision, which happened at around 6 a.m. as he was crossing Highway 3 driving toward his family's farm.

Tuesday morning, Moe said he did not know why the victim's family was not aware he had been the driver.

"I am aware that there's a social media post made yesterday by a family member that indicates that he is only now learning it was myself in the automobile accident," said Moe. "I would offer my deepest apologies to the family, and I will be doing that when I have the opportunity directly.... I'm just not able to express in words how truly sorry I am."

Watch Scott Moe apologize at a media conference on Tuesday

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is apologizing after a Facebook post by the man whose mother died in Moe's fatal 1997 highway collision 1:34 Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe has apologized after a Facebook post surfaced alleging the son of the victim of Moe's fatal 1997 highway collision never knew Moe was the driver. Moe says he was not aware the family of the victim did not know of his involvement in the collision but he has spoken publicly about the accident since that time. 1:34

In his Facebook post, Balog said he did not believe justice has been served for his family.

"Did [Moe] ever do a second in jail?" he asked. "I am literally destroyed knowing this man is our premier. Scott Moe should have paid the price for my mother's life and the scars and dislocated rib I live with for the rest of my life."

Watch Scott Moe speak to CBC in 2017 about the fatal MVA he was involved in many years ago. At the time of the interview, Moe was a Sask. Party leadership candidate