Scott Moe and cabinet to meet with Jason Kenney Wednesday at oil and gas show in Weyburn

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his cabinet are in Weyburn on Wednesday to attend an oil and gas show and meet up with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

Kenney is in the province to promote Alberta industry at the show, which includes a panel discussion with Moe.

Kenney's United Conservative Party was elected to govern last month. Prior to his election, Kenney was already positioning himself as an ally to Moe in the bid to challenge the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax.

Saskatchewan was ultimately unsuccessful in its argument to the province's Court of Appeal but the decision was split 3-2. An appeal has been filed to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Kenney's visit is the first time an Alberta premier had made the trip to Saskatchewan since the late Jim Prentice five years ago.

Moe and Kenney will speak to the press Tuesday afternoon. After the Weyburn appearance, they will also travel to Wilcox where Kenney will tour Notre Dame and have another meeting with Moe.

Kenney is an alumnus of Athol Murray College of Notre Dame.