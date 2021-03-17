Moderna said it is not reducing vaccine deliveries to Canada, contrary to comments made by Saskatchewan's premier.

During a provincial update on COVID-19 Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe said, "Moderna's shipment to Canada that is scheduled for next week is going to be cut by about 70 per cent."

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Moderna Canada said Moe's comment "isn't accurate" and Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin called the reports "erroneous."

"There have been some erroneous reports that shipments of Moderna doses would be reduced for the end of this month," Fortin, the military commander who leads vaccine logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada, said in an email sent to the Saskatchewan government.

"Rest assured that every province and territory will receive the quantity of Moderna vaccines allotted to them with a full allocation of 846,000 Moderna doses expected for Canada, as planned."

He said Moderna's shipment for the week of March 22 will be completed in two deliveries.

"Therefore most provinces and territories can expect to have a delivery on March 24 and 30," Fortin said.

Moderna also denied it informed the federal government shipments would be cut by 70 per cent.

The office to the premier said they were given this slide by Tuesday from the Vaccine Logistic National Operations Centre that indicated the shipment would be reduced by 70 per cent. The federal government maintains all doses will arrive the week of March 22. (Saskatchewan Government)

The premier's office said Moe got his information from "a slide sent to Saskatchewan officials" on Tuesday from the Vaccine Logistic National Operations Centre.

"The slide indicates that the shipment due on the week of March 22 will be split into two parts, with about 30 per cent of the shipment arriving during the week of March 22, and about 70 cent arriving during the week of March 29," said Julie Legott, press secretary to the premier.

The federal government maintains the 846,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are still scheduled to arrive within the week of March 22.

According to Health Canada, 30,500 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to ship to Saskatchewan on March 22. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Moe had expressed concerns that a split shipment would delay doses to Saskatchewan residents by 23,000.

According to Health Canada, 30,500 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to ship to Saskatchewan on March 22. No public schedule has been put out yet for the week of March 29.

2nd time a drug manufacturer has disputed Sask. government

This is the second time in recent months a pharmaceutical company has spoken out against comments the Saskatchewan government has made.

Back in January, Pfizer denied placing requirements on the government after Health Minister Paul Merriman told the public it was a requirement from the manufacturer to hold back second doses of its vaccine.

Pfizer said it was a recommendation, and dosing decisions are ultimately up to health authorities.

The premier later clarified it was the province's decision to hold back the second dose.