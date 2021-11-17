Theft, fraud charges laid in connection with financial irregularities at Mobile Crisis Services: Regina police

Police have laid charges against a woman after investigating financial irregularities at a Regina non-profit.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) did not provided specifics of the crime, but the non-profit allegedly victimized, Mobile Crisis Services, said it was related to the payroll system.

Mobile Crisis Services provides social and health crisis interventions in Regina. That includes performing child welfare investigations and being responsible for the province's help lines for farm stress and problem gambling.

The financial irregularities were first detected in March 2021, when the non-profit implemented changes in accounting and transitioned to a new financial management system.

Mobile Crisis Services hired an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit.

The report was then provided to RPS.

Mobile Crisis Services confirmed it has since fired the employee.

Police have confirmed they've laid charges.

Arlene Marie Irving, 61, now faces a single charge each of theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Although the 61-year-old relocated to British Columbia before RPS completed its investigation, police say they were able to serve notice to Irving that she should appear in court.