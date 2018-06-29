Skip to Main Content
MMIWG inquiry wraps up today following police testimony
The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls will conclude its stop in Regina today.

Closing ceremonies will take place at 3:30 p.m. CST

After a week of police, witness and community testimony, the MMIWG hearing on police policies and practices will wrap up in Regina.

In September 2016, an inquiry was launched to examine the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada, and how such cases are handled.

This week, members of Indigenous community, police and affected people from across Canada gave their testimony. On Thursday, three members of Canadian law enforcement spoke as witnesses. Their cross-examination continues Friday.

Members of Indigenous communities have raised concerns about equality when it comes to how police treat them and feel that some officers lack knowledge of Indigenous culture.

The national inquiry into MMIWG has asked the Canadian government for a two-year extension to complete hearings and deliver a final report. 

At the hearing, RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki (left) said she participated in the first blanket exercise that was offered to cadets as part of their training. (Media pool feed)
