MMIWG inquiry moves into 4th day of testimony in Regina

The hearing on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Regina is moving in to its fourth day of testimony and is back on schedule.

In September 2016, an inquiry was launched to examine the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada, and how such cases are handled.

This week, the focus is on police policies and practices and how they affect Indigenous people across the country. On Thursday, three members of law enforcement will be speaking as witnesses.

Members of Indigenous communities have raised concerns about equality when it comes to how police treat them and feel that some officers lack knowledge of Indigenous culture.

The hearing is scheduled to last until Friday.