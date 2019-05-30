More than a dozen Indigenous women from Saskatchewan who fought for, and took part in, a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls are travelling to Ottawa for the final report and recommendations.

"This has derived from our hurt, our loss, our tears, our heartache," said Shirley Wilson, as she prepared for her trip to witness the closing ceremony at the Canadian Museum of History, located across the river from Parliament Hill in Gatineau, Que.

Wilson's daughter, Wannitta Wolfe, also known as Eagle Flies over Smudge, was shot and killed in Regina in 1999.

In September 2016, a national inquiry was launched to examine the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada and how such cases are handled. The inquiry was plagued by staffing changes and complaints about its scope, funding, deadlines and family involvement.

Wilson testified before the inquiry in November 2017.

"People have a view, I believe, that we are disposable. And we are not. We matter — just like everybody else in society, right? But for many years, that hasn't been the case," she said.

Wilson said she wants to make sure the family's input is reflected in the final report, since she believes victims' families experienced trauma and pain in providing their testimony.

"Every time we go to an event and we speak about our loved one, it's like opening up a wound. And we walk away from there and it's reliving everything over and over again."

Recommendations to police

Wilson will be joined in the Ottawa area by Carol Wolfe, of Saskatoon, whose daughter, Karina, was murdered in 2010.

"I'm hoping that it will bring change, change to make the people understand we all matter," Wolfe said. "It makes me mad and angry that I had to lose my daughter to bring change. It still breaks my heart daily and I feel sad. But I can pray for change."

Wolfe wants to see recommendations to make police services more transparent and more accountable to victims' families.

When her daughter went missing, Wolfe said she was initially rebuffed by the Saskatoon police service. And then she said had a tough time getting answers to her questions, partly because she's deaf.

Wolfe told the inquiry how that relationship changed from one of mistrust to openness and gratitude with the help of a missing persons liaison within the police service.

Carol Wolfe searched for her daughter, Karina, for five years until her body was found in a marshy area near Saskatoon. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC)

The Saskatoon-based support group Iskwewuk E-wichiwitochik, or Women Walking Together, is sending three women to Ottawa. They will receive advance copies of the report over the weekend and watch the closing ceremony.

Darlene Okemaysim-Sicotte, the co-chair of the support group, said their group submitted 27 recommendations to the inquiry, most of them related to police practices and racism.

Okemaysim-Sicotte said she also wants reforms to the child-welfare system and stable funding for women's shelters.

Quick implementation and money

Judy Hughes, president of the Saskatchewan Aboriginal Women's Circle Corporation, is flying to Ottawa with five women from different parts of the province. She will be focused on demanding implementation and funding details.

"We don't want it to gather dust," Hughes said.

"I know that we'll all work really hard to make sure it isn't shelved and that the implementation starts at a fairly quick pace."

My eyes will not be on criticizing the shortcomings, but rather the way to move forward. - Erica Beaudin, Regina Treaty Status Indian Services

With a federal election roughly five months away, Hughes said there's plenty of time for the government to appoint an oversight body, with family participation, and to cement funding.

Judy Hughes organised events that helped First Nations families have a voice in the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women. (CBC)

Hughes wants a national database of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls that would be kept up-to-date. The Native Women's Association of Canada created a database that counted 582 cases by 2010. The RCMP's national overview tallied nearly 1,200 cases between 1980 and 2012.

Indigenous-based solutions

Several Indigenous advocates who spoke to CBC News said they want the inquiry to result in more resources and money for community-based groups, many of which have operated for years on a volunteer-basis.

Erica Beaudin, executive director of Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services, is travelling to Ottawa with an elder and two other women. Beaudin had legal standing with the commission and could ask questions of witnesses and make arguments.

Like many, Beaudin was frustrated at times by time constraints imposed on the commission. As one example, she said it limited the voices of incarcerated Indigenous women.

On Monday, Beaudin said, she will focus on the achievements.

"My eyes will not be on criticizing the shortcomings, but rather the way to move forward."

Beaudin said she hopes "money comes down to the community [and] legit organizations" to create Indigenous-base solutions, rather than more colonial systems and bureaucracy.