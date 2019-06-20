Sask. NDP MLA announces he won't run again, gives candid look into sacrifices of politics

After nearly 19 years in the legislature, Saskatchewan NDP MLA Warren McCall is stepping back from politics — and also giving candid insight into the challenges of public life.

"There is a real sacrifice that politicians make in terms of family and trying to balance the demands of the job," the veteran MLA said, adding the job certainly played a role in the end of his first marriage.

McCall made the announcement Thursday that he won't seek re-election for Regina Elphinstone-Centre. He said wanting to spend time with family is part of the reason.

His 85-year-old father gave the family "a scare" over Christmas, McCall said, and his wife has battled cancer.

"It's like a shot in the head, in terms of what time you've got on this earth, and what are you doing with it?" he said.

Despite a few differences we may have, I have truly valued and appreciated serving with Warren McCall.<br><br>Thank you Warren for your honourable service and wishing you the very best in all the future holds for you. —@PremierScottMoe

McCall described the inspiration he drew from working with past politicians like former premier Allan Blakeney, going back as far as the 1982 election that would ultimately see Blakeney's party defeated by the Progressive Conservatives.

"To think that I would go on to represent Regina-Elphinstone Centre and to represent Regina North Central in the legislative assembly, it's just amazing," he said.

"It's sort of hard to believe."

Three NDP MLAs will not run for re-election

McCall is the third sitting NDP MLA to announce they will not be running in the October 2020 election, with the others being Saskatoon MLAs Cathy Sproule and David Forbes.

Despite stepping back from politics, McCall expressed optimism that his party would break through to form government after 12 years of Sask. Party rule.

"I think when you work hard, the breaks come," he said.

NDP leader Ryan Meili wished McCall well, saying experienced MLAs choosing not to run represents a loss to the party, but also creates an opportunity for new people and new ideas to step in.

"Warren's been an incredibly dedicated servant to the folks of Regina-Elphinstone and to the entire province," he said.

"I've been lucky enough to learn a lot from his wisdom and humour and passion for his community."