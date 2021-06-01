Regina MLA rescues woman stuck in creek after jumping in to save cat in a backpack

A fun Saturday stroll in Regina almost turned into a disaster when a cat in a backpack rolled into a creek.

Hilary Pradinuk was walking with her nine-year-old Bengal cat, Felix, in a cat backpack. She stopped near Wascana Creek around 11 a.m., took the backpack off and set it next to a large tree. A few moments later, Felix was trying to turn around in the backpack, and it started to roll down a hill with the cat still inside it.

"Like a freaking hamster in a wheel," Pradinuk said.

Felix and the backpack ended up rolling down into the creek.

Felix, the nine-year-old Bengal cat inside of his owner's cat backpack after being rescued from a creek by MLA Trent Wotherspoon. (Hilary Pradinuk )

"I screamed," Pradniuk said. She threw her phone and keys away before immediately going after her cat, and jumping right into the water.

Pradniuk was able to pull Felix out of the creek and prop him against the base of the hill, but she found herself stuck since she couldn't pull herself from the water without also letting go of the backpack. And so she stayed put.

She called out for help but to no avail.

"No one came for the longest time." Pradinuk said. Eventually an elderly woman arrived, but she was unable to help due to knee issues.

A surprise rescue

Trent Wotherspoon, MLA for Regina Rosemont, was out for a Saturday run when he heard a woman yell for help.

As he came along the creek he saw a woman in the water "holding something above her."

"I assumed it was a baby," Wotherspoon said.

He called to her to confirm if she needed help and when she said she did, he said he immediately sprinted from the other side of the creek.

"He ran like a freaking cheetah." Pradinuk said.

Wotherspoon said he was "sort of picturing the worst actually at that point."

Wotherspoon pulled Pradinuk and Felix out of the water and got them to safety.

This is the best I can do! Hopefully you can pause along the way and read through!🙃 <a href="https://t.co/q2zNz1ziuD">pic.twitter.com/q2zNz1ziuD</a> —@hilaridanielle

Grateful for help

Pradinuk says she's extremely grateful for Wotherspoon and the others who tried to assist.

"I was glad to be able to help out and [was] super relieved to see them safe and on shore." Wotherspoon said.

Despite being very traumatic, Pradinuk is able to laugh about the incident — though she laments it was incredibly difficult for Felix, as an older cat who has suffered from heart conditions and mini-seizures.

She got Felix when he was two, and had ordered the backpack to be able to give him a chance to explore the outdoors, since he was too old to be harness- or leash-trained.

"It's been seven years now," Pradinuk said. "I just want him to get outside."

Pradinuk says that before the unexpected dip, Felix really enjoyed experiencing the outdoors and would complain anytime she stopped walking.