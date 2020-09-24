Sask. MLA supports mask use in schools, despite social media post alleging he didn't

A Saskatoon-based MLA is denying he made comments that supported opposition to mask use in schools.

The woman who made the public social media post declined to comment to CBC News on the matter.

The post in question alleged that Ken Cheveldayoff told the poster to contact her local school board trustee and air her grievances about mask use in schools and explain why it was dangerous.

The post also alleged that Cheveldayoff "agreed with no masks in school."

Cheveldayoff, in an emailed statement to CBC News, acknowledged that he did speak to the woman who made the post, however, he did not tell the poster he opposed masks in schools.

"I support the provincial government policy and public health guidance, which is to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible," Cheveldayoff said.

"I support the school boards' decisions regarding mask usage in their schools and indicated that she should raise her concerns with her school board as the body that has made the decision."

Mask use in Saskatchewan has frequently been touched on by the chief medical health officers and the premier at the provincial COVID-19 update.

Cheveldayoff said as an MLA his job is to help all constituents with problems or concerns, regardless of his view on the subject.