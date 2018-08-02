D.F. 'Yogi' Huyghebaert, former Sask. MLA and Snowbird pilot, dead at 74

A former Saskatchewan Party MLA and retired Royal Canadian Air Force Lieutenant-Colonel is being mourned after he died on Thursday at the age of 74.

Premier Scott Moe was among those marking the accomplishments of Lt.-Col. (retired) D.F. Huyghebaert, known as Yogi to those close to him.

"After a long and distinguished military career, Yogi could have chosen to enjoy his retirement, but instead, he decided to continue his public service as one of the first members of the Saskatchewan Party," Moe said in a statement, noting that Huyghebaert went on to serve four total terms as an MLA in opposition and in government, representing the constituency of Wood River.

"He was a good friend and I will miss him."

Huyghebaert joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1961, serving as a pilot in West Germany and a member of the embassy staff in Washington, D.C., before going on to join and lead the iconic Snowbirds. He was later awarded the Order of Military Merit for exceptional service.

After retiring from the military, Huyghebaert and his wife lived on a small ranch near Glentworth, Sask..

Huyghebaert joined the Saskatchewan Party shortly after its creation in 1997. He would end up running for the party and winning a 2000 by-election with a large majority.

He would go on to win his seat in 2003, 2007 and 2011, before deciding not to seek re-election in 2016.

Huyghebaert served as Minister of Corrections, Public Safety and Policing and later as the government's military liaison.

The flags at the Legislative Assembly will be lowered to half-mast until Huyghebaert's funeral.