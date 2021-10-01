Regina to host its first Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in spirit of reconciliation

Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, will be among the speakers at Regina's inaugural Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day Thursday.

Miyo-wîcîwitowin, which means reconciliation in Cree, is also defined as walking together in a good way.

About 18,000 people are expected at the event the day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation , which was set aside last year as a federal statutory holiday to commemorate children who died while being forced to attend church-run and government-funded residential schools and those who survived.

Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day has been organized to build awareness of the past and create a better future. The focus will be on the importance of implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action in the spirit of reconciliation.

"On Treaty Four territory land we all share, we will gather, learn, better understand, and walk away with actions to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action," Cadmus Delorme, Cowessess First Nation Chief and co-chair of Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day said in a news release announcing the day in May.

Stories, music and dance

The event at Mosaic Stadium runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is expected to include personal stories from residential school survivors, music and dance.

There will also be presentations from RoseAnne Archibald, Assembly of First Nations National Chief, Ted Quewezance, a residential school survivor who went to Rome earlier this year to convince Pope Francis to visit Canada, and Lori Campbell, associate vice president, Indigenous engagement at University of Regina among others.

It will open with the Creeland Dancers, a group that specializes in Metis jigging and square dancing and close with the Vancouver-based Indigenous trap music duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

It's been developed by Cowessess First Nation and Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL), with support from a number of partners.

The full schedule for miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina on Thursday. (Regina Exhibition Association Limited)

The event was expected to cost a total of $400,000, according to a staff report in early August.

About $50,000 came from the Regina Executive Committee and another $50,000 came from the federal and provincial governments.