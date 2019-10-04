Mixed reaction from crown corporations as some striking union members try to return to work

As the strike by roughly 5,000 employees of seven Crown corporations in Saskatchewan continues on Tuesday, there has been a mixed bag of reactions from employers.

A news release from Unifor said workers intended to resume work to rule activities at SaskTel. However, SaskTel said employees will not be allowed to return to work.

The employer said it could not provide adequate service to customers with employees striking intermittently.

Yesterday, call centre workers locked arms and tried to stop managers from entering SaskTel properties. Those actions were decried by the employer.

"SaskTel is also considering applying for an injunction to stop Unifor's illegal labour disruption activities, such as preventing non-union employees from reporting to work," director of external communications Michelle Englot said.

"While Unifor members have the right to strike, non-unionized workers also have the right to get to work."

Meanwhile SaskPower said in a news release issued on Monday that workers would not be locked out should they decide to return to work today.

"The main change that customers should notice for [Tuesday] is that our call centre will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.," the SaskPower news release said.

Call centres were open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. last Friday when strike action began, and on Monday.

Dave Burdeniuk, director of government and media relations for SaskEnergy, previously said unionized workers who show up for work on Tuesday would be put to work.

But an email sent to CBC Monday evening indicated Unifor employees would instead be returning to the picket lines on Tuesday.

As of Monday evening, SaskWater had said employees of that Crown would not be locked out of work.

Employees from seven Crown agencies represented by Unifor walked off the job last week after the union and the provincial government failed to reach an agreement.

The government proposed a five per cent pay increase over five years.

However the union disputed their offer because there would be no pay increases for the first two years of the contract.

The union said it has asked the government to include a cost-of-living pay increase rather than taking no increase for the first two years of the government's offer.

Provincial negotiators say they are ready to come back to the bargaining table, but the union says it hasn't heard from the province in days.