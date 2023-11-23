The newly opened Mitakuyé Owâs'ā Centre in Regina's Heritage neighborhood is meant to be a gathering space for an underserved community.

The facility is located at the site formerly known as the Municipal Justice Building and includes a multi-use stage/classroom, community kitchen and meeting rooms. It also connects the community with an office space for the Heritage Community Association and a large gym.

The City of Regina renovated the building to create the new neighborhood centre, along with a Regina Police Service training and fitness facility.

Sharon Agecoutay, an elder with the Regina Public Schools board, was part of a committee that helped come up with the name for the new community centre.

She said it was important for the name to come from an Indigenous language. Mitakuyé Owâs'ā is a Dakota phrase that translates to "All My Relations" in English. The phrase is also used by Lakota and Nakota speakers.

"We wanted a name that was Indigenous, but also that meant bringing people together and bringing a community together to create a better neighborhood," Agecoutay said after the centre's grand opening on Thursday.

Sharon Agecoutay is an elder with the Regina Public Schools board. She helped name the Mitakuyé Owâs'ā Centre. (CBC)

Agecoutay said Indigenous people in urban environments need to see their culture and language represented.

"It's very, very important for the Indigenous people that live in the city to feel like they're part of the community, " Agecoutay said.

"For many years, and I'll say this because it's true, we almost felt like immigrants in our own country. Our history was not recognized, our contributions to Canada as a whole were never recognized."

Multi-purpose centre

Wendy Miller, the Heritage Community Association's executive director, said the Mitakuyé Owâs'ā Centre is meant to bring the community together.

"It's going to be used for everything, including just a space to be. Lots of our clients who spend time in the shelters or potentially don't have those four walls and roofs around them, they just need a spot to stay warm, something as simple as putting out magazines, having a cup of coffee with them or just enjoying that small talk," Miller said.

"On a bigger scale, we're looking at potentially being in that kitchen five mornings a week … cooking for the seniors, cooking for the youth, cooking for our families and individuals."

The Heritage Community Association received a $75,000 grant from the Co-Op Community Spaces Program to support the community kitchen and development of garden boxes.

The Mitakuyé Owâs'ā Centre's community kitchen. (CBC)

The Mitakuyé Owâs'ā Centre will also be used for activities including Indigenous storytelling events, drop-in basketball and a free teen evening program, according to the City of Regina. Community members will also be able to book space for one time or ongoing community events.

"It is about offering all types of programming, some fun, some healing, some education," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said.

"I think that we know the community has been underserved from a community space [perspective], and so this type of project is exactly how these things should come to pass "

Masters said it was great to see multiple levels of government came together to pay for the facility, including the Saskatchewan government contributing $7.5 million through its Municipal Enhancement Economic Enhancement program.