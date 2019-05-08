Mistawasis Nêhiyawak to receive $31.6M in treaty compensation from province, federal government

Mistawasis Nêhiyawak has settled a land claim with the federal and provincial governments that dates back to 1865. It includes $31.6 million in financial compensation.

The federal government will cover $22.5 million of the figure, while the province will pick up the remaining $9.1 million.

The settlement agreement will also add more than 12,000 hectares of land to the reserve, located about 120 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Chief Daryl Watson said that with this agreement, the Government of Canada is fulfilling long outstanding obligations under Treaty 6 to the people of Mistawasis Nêhiyawak.

"Righting this historical wrong will enable the Nation to realize the benefits owed to them for generations to come," he said.

During the signing of Treaty 6 in 1876, the Crown committed to allocating 128 acres of land to each member of Mistawasis Nêhiyawak. However, the First Nation was shorted land due to a population tally error.

Don McMorris, the province's minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, says the provincial government is committed to advancing reconciliation.

"Together, we can continue building a better quality of life for Saskatchewan people through new partnerships, social developments and economic opportunities," McMorris said.

The federal and provincial governments will collectively set aside $4.9 million as compensation to rural municipal and school divisions once taxable land is set apart as reserve.

Since 2016, Canada has settled more than 180 claims with First Nations across the country, totalling $8.9 billion in compensation.