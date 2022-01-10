2 people charged in 2020 homicide on Mistawasis First Nation
RCMP have charged two people in connection to a 2020 homicide on the Mistawasis First Nation.
36-year-old Troy Watson was pronounced dead outside a home on the First Nation
On the evening of Nov. 17, 2020, Shellbrook RCMP were called to assist local EMS with an unconscious adult male found outside a home on the Mistawasis First Nation, about 115 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
EMS pronounced 36-year-old Troy Watson dead at the scene.
Roy Lasas, 20, of Mistawasis First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder.
A second person, who was a youth at the time of Watson's death, is also charged with second-degree murder.
The two are in custody and appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Monday morning.