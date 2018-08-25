Vets rebuild leg of Missty, dog shot by Regina police

The owner of Missty, a dog shot by a Regina police officer earlier this month, is relieved the dog's leg did not have to be amputated in a surgery paid for by donations from the public.

Lance Murphy said the veterinarian told him there was a risk Missty's leg would need to be amputated during the surgery on Aug. 21.

But veterinarians at the Animal Clinic of Regina finished the surgery with good news.

"We actually hugged and cried when we were talking afterwards," said Murphy.

"[The vet] was so happy Missty got to keep her leg."

Murphy said there is still a chance the dog's leg might need to be amputated if it does not heal well, but he will not find out for about 12 weeks.

Dog showed 'troubling' behaviour: police

The American Staffordshire-bull terrier cross was shot by an officer at Rambler Park at about 12:20 p.m. CST on Aug. 15.

A member of the Regina Police Service canine unit, which was running a training session in a fenced-off ball diamond at the park, approached Murphy to say his dogs were not allowed to be off-leash.

Missty, an American Staffordshire-bull terrier cross, was shot by a Regina police officer on Aug. 15. (Submitted by Lance Murphy)

Murphy said he had been throwing a ball for Missty and his other dog, Molly, when the officer approached.

The Regina Police Service said the officer fired his weapon at the ground twice — hitting Missty once — when he sensed "troubling behaviour" from the dog.

"As the owner continued to call for the dogs to return, the officer began sensing very troubling behaviour from one of the dogs, that appeared to him to be assuming an aggressive posture and circling him," said Regina police acting deputy chief Corey Zaharuk on Aug. 16.

Murphy said Missty had a ball in her mouth when she was shot.

Police are investigating the incident. The officer is not on leave and there has not been a change in his duties.

Pins used to rebuild leg

Murphy said veterinarians were able to rebuild Missty's leg using pins. If the nerve had been severed, as they initially feared, he said they would have been forced to remove the leg.

He said the dog is currently wearing fentanyl patches to treat the pain.

Lance Murphy with his dog Missty, who he says was trying to play when she was shot by a Regina police officer. Police say the officer felt the dog was displaying aggressive behaviour. (Gofundme)

"She's just a little trouper but she's still in pain, and it really hurts to see her in that much pain," said Murphy.

The surgery was paid for through crowdfunding with a GoFundMe page that exceeded its $6,000 goal.

"All the people in Saskatchewan and even all over the world that helped, it's just so nice," said Murphy.

"I've never had anybody do this for me before and just to have people that care that much is just unreal, and it really fills your heart with joy."

Murphy plans to pursue a complaint against the police service.