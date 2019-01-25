U.S. poacher ordered by judge to watch Bambi now facing charges in Sask.

An American hunter who made headlines after receiving an unusual sentence is one of four people facing new charges in Saskatchewan.

According to Saskatchewan Environment, David Berry, Jr. is one of two Missouri hunters who came to the province in 2016 pretending to be duck hunters.

The ministry said Berry and Cody Scott illegally shot some white-tailed deer, an antelope, a coyote and a badger in the Rosetown area before heading back to the U.S. with their illegal cargo.

Berry faces eight charges under The Wildlife Act with potential fines in excess of $15,000 and a hunting suspension — if he returns to Canada.

Scott is facing 14 charges, nearly $26,000 in potential fines and a hunting suspension.

The Associated Press reported in December that both men were found guilty in one of Missouri's largest deer poaching cases. Trophy bucks were being taken illegally for their heads and the bodies of the deer were being left to waste.

Berry and Scott were found to be part of a poaching ring that included Berry's father and two brothers.

They received lifetime hunting suspensions in Missouri.

Berry was also sentenced to a year in jail and was ordered to watch the movie Bambi at least once a month as part of his sentence.

Two Saskatchewan men were charged with aiding and abetting the Missouri hunters, as well as wasting game.

Saskatchewan Environment said the Saskatchewan men acted as drivers and assisted the poachers in storing and processing the illegally harvested wildlife.

The ministry said the local men also purchased a tag to help Berry and Scott take the antlers across the border.

They were fined $6,250 and received a one-year hunting suspension.

The ministry said their names were not released as they voluntarily paid their fines and were not required to appear in court.