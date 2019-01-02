11-year-old, 16-year-old missing in Regina since Dec. 14

The Regina Police is asking the public to keep an eye out for two boys, 11 and 16, who have been missing since December 14.

Eleven-year-old Marshall Creeley and 16-year-old Austin James Creeley were last seen in the 1700 block of College Avenue at around noon.

Marshall is described as five feet two inches, 100 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Austin is described as five feet nine inches tall, 160 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said in a release that there is not evidence that points to either of the boys coming to harm. They're asking you call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information.