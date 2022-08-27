Yorkton woman, 76, reported missing has been found safe: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 76-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday has been located and is safe.

Police said earlier Saturday they were searching for the Yorkton, Sask., woman, who was travelling from Manitoba to Saskatchewan.

She had been reported as last seen at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday in Fort Qu'Appelle, asking for directions to Balcarres and Yorkton, and had been in Brandon, in southwestern Manitoba, that morning.

She was reported missing to the Brandon Police Service later Friday afternoon.

RCMP said Saturday afternoon that she had been located.

CBC has removed the woman's name and photo to protect her privacy now that she has been found.