Yorkton RCMP asking for help locating missing woman

Yorkton RCMP are asking for help locating a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Doran Kaufmann, 38, was last seen leaving a business on Dominion Avenue in Yorkton, Sask., between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on April 11, according to a news release from RCMP on Friday evening.

She's described as six feet tall and about 190 pounds, with shoulder-length brown/black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, blue jeans, a dark-coloured hoodie and a yellow T-shirt with a smiley face on it, police said.

Mounties said since Kaufmann was reported missing, they've conducted "neighbourhood inquiries" and have investigated areas where she's known to visit, following up with the information received, but have been unable to find her and are now asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information on Kaufmann's whereabouts is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-2400, or to anonymously submit a tip through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or saskcrimestoppers.com.