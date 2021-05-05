RCMP seek help locating missing 27-year-old woman

Police are asking for help locating a missing 27-year-old Regina woman.

Britney Klyne, who also lives on the Pasqua First Nation, was last seen in Fort Qu'Appelle April 6th.

According to an RCMP press release, Klyne was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 6th, in front of a business on the 200 block of Boundary Avenue and Company Avenue in Fort Qu'Appelle with an unknown woman.

Klyne is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes and is 5'5" tall and 150 pounds.

She has multiple tattoos, including one of money and roses on her right hand and tattoos of two paw prints on her right forearm. She also has an arrow tattooed on her left forearm and a butterfly on her left wrist.

Police say Klyne also has piercings on her tongue and lower lip.

She was last seen wearing jogging pants and a white coat.

Anyone with information on Klyne's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP Detachment at (306) 332-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



