RCMP search for missing woman, 74, last seen mushroom picking in northeast Sask.

RCMP are searching for 74-year-old Lois Chartrand, who was last seen mushroom picking Thursday morning in northeast Saskatchewan.

Chartrand was northeast of kilometre 30 of the Hanson Lake Road (Highway 106), RCMP said.

"She is an experienced mushroom picker and became separated from another person she was with, who began searching for her and called police for assistance," RCMP wrote in a press release.

Chartrand is described as being about 90 pounds and five feet tall. She was last wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

RCMP said severe thunderstorms, wind and rain impacted the search for Chartrand Thursday night, but police managed to communicate with Chartrand via a radio she has as recently as 6 a.m CST on Friday.

Members of the public who are familiar with the area can help with the search by attending a command post set up about 32 kilometres north of Smeaton on Highway 106.

"Sign in so everyone is accounted for and a methodical grid search can be completed," RCMP said.

"There is limited to no cell service in this area and we stress we do not want people unfamiliar with the terrain to get lost."