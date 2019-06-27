Jenaya Wapemoose's disappearance now considered 'suspicious,' Regina police say

The disappearance of a Cowessess First Nation woman is now being considered suspicious, Regina police say.

Jenaya Wapemoose, 22, was living in Regina when she was last seen by family members on March 10, police say. It's believed she was in contact with others as recently as March 27.

Wapemoose was officially reported missing on May 7.

Family members organized a search party for Wapemoose in Regina's North Central neighbourhood on May 18. About 70 people joined that search effort.

At the time, Wapemoose's aunt, Debbie Delorme told CBC it's unusual for her to not keep in contact with her family. Delorme said Wapemoose was living in Regina finishing her Grade 12 at the time of her disappearance.

On Thursday, police sent out a news release saying while Wapemoose hasn't been found, they have gathered evidence that suggests her disappearance is suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (306-777-6500) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).