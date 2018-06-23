Police searching for missing Carlyle, Sask., woman

Carlyle RCMP are asking for the public's help to find missing woman Ruby Barnes.

Ruby Barnes was last seen wearing a black top with a white abstract design on the front and black pants. (RCMP) The 64-year-old was last seen at a business on the 200 block of Main Street in Carlyle, Sask., at about 9:30 a.m. CST on June 18.

Carlyle is about 190 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Police said Barnes was reported missing at about 9:40 p.m. on June 18 and there is concern for her well-being as she has health concerns.

She is described as being five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds, with grey hair.

Barnes is believed to have been wearing a black top with a white abstract design on the front and black pants, and is thought to be carrying a black purse.

Police said she may be driving a white 2013 Ford Escape with the Saskatchewan licence plate 969 KPI, and could be heading toward the Broadview area, but that has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Carlyle RCMP at 306-453-6707, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).