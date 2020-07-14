Missing Thunderchild First Nation woman found dead
RCMP say at this time the death is not considered suspicious.
RCMP say the body of a woman missing for a month has been found on the Thunderchild First Nation.
DeeDee Steele was last seen on the First Nation on June 12.
Turtleford RCMP said her body was found July 13.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service are all investigating.
At this time, Steele's death is not considered suspicious.