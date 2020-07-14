Skip to Main Content
Missing Thunderchild First Nation woman found dead
Saskatchewan

RCMP say at this time the death is not considered suspicious.

CBC News ·
RCMP say a missing woman was found dead on the Thunderchild First Nation in Saskatchewan. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

RCMP say the body of a woman missing for a month has been found on the Thunderchild First Nation. 

DeeDee Steele was last seen on the First Nation on June 12. 

Turtleford RCMP said her body was found July 13.

DeeDee Steele had been missing from Thunderchild First Nation since June 12. (Supplied by Turtleford RCMP)

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service are all investigating.

At this time, Steele's death is not considered suspicious. 

 

