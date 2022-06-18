Search underway for teen swept into water by wind, waves near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

A search is underway for a teen who was swept out into the water by wind and waves while swimming near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, RCMP in Saskatchewan say.

Moose Jaw RCMP were called around 5:30 p.m. on Friday that five teenagers were walking and swimming in the water at Barney's Beach, near the provincial park.

One of the teens was swept out by strong winds and waves, and could not immediately be found, police said.

At the time, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park had southeastern winds at 40 kilometres per hour, gusting to 59 km/h, according to data from The Weather Network.

Moose Jaw RCMP, Moose Jaw Search and Rescue, STARS Air Ambulance and conservation officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch all responded, but could not find the teen.

Police and searchers will be in the area Saturday, RCMP said.

They are asking the public to avoid Barney's Beach and to respect all direction given by first responders in the area.