Body of missing man found under ice of Swift Current Creek

The body of a missing Swift Current, Sask., man whose truck crashed through the ice on the Swift Current Creek has been found.

Colton Koop's body was found by the RCMP's underwater recovery team Saturday morning under the ice of the creek, upstream from where the truck he was driving went through the ice.

The 26-year-old was last seen in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, the same morning the truck was found in the partially-frozen creek.

Swift Current RCMP received a call at about 6 a.m. CST that day about a pickup truck that had swerved across Sixth Avenue N.E., smashed through a guardrail and gone into the creek.

The Swift Current Fire Department found no one in the vehicle. Local RCMP dogs searched the area and also found nothing at the time.

Swift Current RCMP are continuing their investigation.