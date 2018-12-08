Skip to Main Content
Body of missing man found under ice of Swift Current Creek

The RCMP's underwater recovery team says it found the body of Colton Koop, 26, on Saturday under the ice in the creek his truck crashed into.

Colton Koop was found in the creek near where his truck broke through the ice on Nov. 16

Colton Koop had been missing since Nov. 16. On Saturday, the RCMP's underwater recovery team found his body under the ice of Swift Current Creek. (RCMP)

The body of a missing Swift Current, Sask., man whose truck crashed through the ice on the Swift Current Creek has been found.

Colton Koop's body was found by the RCMP's underwater recovery team Saturday morning under the ice of the creek, upstream from where the truck he was driving went through the ice.

The 26-year-old was last seen in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, the same morning the truck was found in the partially-frozen creek.

Swift Current RCMP received a call at about 6 a.m. CST that day about a pickup truck that had swerved across Sixth Avenue N.E., smashed through a guardrail and gone into the creek.

The Swift Current Fire Department found no one in the vehicle. Local RCMP dogs searched the area and also found nothing at the time.

Swift Current RCMP are continuing their investigation.

The red Dodge truck that Koop was driving ended up in the creek that runs through Swift Current. His body was found upstream from where the truck entered the water. (Submitted by Swift Current Municipal RCMP)

