RCMP divers search partially-frozen creek for missing Swift Current man

Colton Koop hasn't been seen since the day a truck he had access to crashed into Swift Current Creek.

Swift Current RCMP said Friday the last confirmed sighting of the 26-year-old was in the early morning hours of November 16, the same morning the truck was found in the partially-frozen creek.

RCMP received a call at about 6 a.m. CST that day about a Red 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that had swerved across Sixth Avenue N.E., smashed through a guardrail and gone into the creek. Police say the incident may have happened as early as 2 a.m. CST.

The Swift Current Fire Department found no one in the vehicle. Local RCMP dogs searched the area and also found nothing.

A red Dodge truck ended up in the creek that runs through Swift Current, but police say they have not yet tracked down the person that was driving the vehicle at the time of the Friday morning crash. (Submitted by Swift Current Municipal RCMP)

The following day, as the vehicle was being removed from the creek, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team confirmed there was no one in the vehicle or in the water immediately under or around the truck.

Search renewed

Police divers returned to the scene Friday to search under the ice for any further evidence than may have moved downstream.

RCMP said the registered owner of the vehicle has confirmed Koop would have had access to the truck prior to the crash.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their yards and outbuildings for anything unusual or out of place.

Koop has not been seen or heard from by his family since that morning, according to RCMP.

Police have received numerous tips stating Colton was avoiding the police. RCMP said officers have followed up with friends and associates of Koop's, who all said they have had no contact with Koop and don't know anything about his whereabouts.

Police also said Koop is not subject to any criminal investigation or charges at this time and the matter is being treated as a missing person investigation.

Anyone with knowledge of Koop's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers.