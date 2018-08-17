RCMP searching for missing senior in Rosthern

RCMP are searching for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Victor Falk was last spotted at his home in the community around 6:30 p.m. CST that day.

He's in overall good health, police say, but has medical issues that may cause confusion, so they are concerned for his well-being.

Falk has a medical condition that may result in him becoming confused. (Submitted by RCMP)

He's about five feet seven inches tall and weighs 178 pounds. He is possibly wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt, with a blue and white hat and dark pants. He wears glasses, but may have large sunglasses overtop of them.

He does not have a vehicle but has been known to hang around the Rosthern and Waldheim areas.

Anyone who has spotted Falk is asked to call the Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400 or to call 911.