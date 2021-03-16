Missing Regina teen Jaxon MacDonald found dead in Duck Mountain Provincial Park

The search for a missing teen from Regina has been called off after his body was discovered Tuesday morning, police say.

Kamsack RCMP said the body of Jaxon MacDonald, 15, was found shortly before noon on an island on Madge Lake, which is located within Duck Mountain Provincial Park, northeast of Regina and near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border.

MacDonald was last seen leaving a home in the Jubilee subdivision of Duck Mountain Provincial Park on foot around 12:30 a.m. CST Sunday.

RCMP said his next of kin have been notified of his death.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no further information will be released at this time.

"Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," Kamsack RCMP said in a statement.