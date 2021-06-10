Regina police seek public's help to find missing teen

Alandra Young, seen here in a photo circulated by the Regina Police Service, was last seen at her home in the 3100 block of Harding Street on June 3. (Submitted by Regina Police Service)

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old.

Alandra Young hasn't been seen in six days and is considered vulnerable, according to a news release issued on Wednesday evening.

"There is concern for her safety and well-being," the police service said.

Young was last seen at her home in the 3100 block of Harding Street on June 3.

"Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful so far, so police are turning to the public for help," according to the release.

Young is about five feet seven inches tall and 120 pounds, with a thin build. She has long, wavy, dark-blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a grey tank top and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or contact Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).