Regina man who disappeared after going on walk in Alberta wilderness found dead

Searchers have located the body of a Regina man who had gone missing after going for a walk alone in the Alberta wilderness.

Terrance Kereluke, 61, had last been seen at around 9 a.m. local time Saturday at Mountain Aire Lodge in Alberta's Clearwater County.

Staff members at the lodge searched unsuccessfully for him when he was reported missing later that day.

The search was eventually expanded to include the Sundre RCMP, police dog services, trained search and rescue personnel, fire services of Sundre and Clearwater County and a helicopter.

An RCMP spokesperson had previously told CBC News that the search included canvassing area hospitals.

She also said wet weather was hampering the search earlier this week, including grounding the helicopter.

On Wednesday at around 2 p.m. local time, searchers found Kereluke's body in the water near the shore of the Red Deer River, according to the RCMP.

RCMP said the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, but it is not considered criminal in nature.

The matter remains under investigation with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The lodge is situated just south of the Red Deer River and east of Banff National Park, near the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.