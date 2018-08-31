Recovery dive for plane that crashed in Northern Sask. lake in 1959 postponed until winter

The mission to recover a plane that was found earlier this year after being missing since 1959 has been delayed until winter.

​RCMP were out on Peter Pond Lake earlier this week assessing the possibility of recovering the wreckage, but ran into too many obstacles to complete the mission.

RCMP plan on resuming the mission in winter. (Buffalo Narrows RCMP)

While out on the water on Monday and Tuesday, the RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team (URT) and some members of the Buffalo Narrows RCMP experienced challenges throughout the experience. According to a news release, the wreckage is a two-hour boat ride from the launch site on shore and sits 60 feet below the surface.

The wind and waves made it so the boats couldn't stay put, RCMP said. The team managed to take some more sonar imagery and to deploy a remote underwater vehicle.

Rescheduling the dive to the winter will allow the RCMP to use the ice as a diving platform and staging point.

The location of the plane was discovered via sonar technology earlier this summer.