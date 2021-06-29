RCMP search for woman missing from Beardy's First Nation

Police are trying to locate a 29-year-old woman missing from Beardy's First Nation, located 63 kilometres south west of Prince Albert.

Tasheena Sutherland was reported missing on Monday.

She was last seen leaving Beardy's First Nation in a white car on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CST, RCMP said.

There's no description for who was driving the vehicle.

Sutherland is described as being 5'1" tall and 120 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and denim capri pants.

RCMP say she could be in Saskatoon or Prince Albert, although that has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or to contact Crime Stoppers.