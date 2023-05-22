Pelican Lake First Nation man with dementia found safe: RCMP
The Mounties say a 64-year-old man with dementia from Pelican Lake First Nation, about 226 kilometers northwest of Saskatoon, has been found safe. Police had asked for help in locating him on Monday morning.
RCMP had asked for help in finding him on Monday morning
The Mounties say a 64-year-old man with dementia from Pelican Lake First Nation, about 226 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, has been found safe.
Police had asked for help in locating him on Monday morning.
On Monday at 2:25 p.m CST the RCMP thanked the public and the media for their assistance.