Pelican Lake First Nation man with dementia found safe: RCMP

A logo on the door of an RCMP vehicle is pictured on a cloudy day.
RCMP say a Pelican Lake First Nation man,64, with dementia has been found safe. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

The Mounties say a 64-year-old man with dementia from Pelican Lake First Nation, about 226 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, has been found safe.

Police had asked for help in locating him on Monday morning.

On Monday at 2:25 p.m CST the RCMP thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

