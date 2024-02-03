Missing woman is without needed medication: RCMP

RCMP are asking for help to locate a woman in need of medication.

Nicole Thorn, 40, was last seen in Rosthern on Jan. 30 at approximately 6:20 a.m. CT on 6th Street, but police said in a news release on Saturday she is known to travel to One Arrow First Nation.

Thorne is described as about five foot eight inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair with white tips. She has a rose tattoo located on her ankle.

According to the release Thorne was last seen wearing a black Helly Hanson jacket, and a white and pink flower backpack.

RCMP ask anyone with information on Thorne's whereabouts to contact them either anonymously through Crime Stoppers or by calling RCMP.