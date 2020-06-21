Rally in Regina raises awareness about missing, murdered Indigenous people
Missing and murdered Indigenous people, calls for action and residential school experiences shared
About 200 people gathered in front of the legislative building in Regina on Sunday, raising awareness about the issues Indigenous people face in Canada.
From residential school experiences, to stories of missing or murdered loved ones, to calls for government action, the rally featured stories from a variety of people who attended.
It's been about five years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its calls to action, while more recently the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls concluded.
For the rally's organizers, these reports and subsequent calls to action did not go far enough.
"There's no justice, nobody talks about it," Tanyce June, one of two organizers said.
"I don't see anybody following [the recommendations] they made, I don't see anybody following through with those calls to action."
Lorna Standingready said the event's focus was to raise awareness about murdered and missing Indigenous persons.
"A lot of people don't talk about men in this missing and murdered Indigenous peoples," Standingready said.
"We wanted that to be acknowledged as well because there is men that get murdered and go missing and there's nothing online about it, or it's never talked about or heard of."
In May, the federal government announced its national action plan on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls would be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett told CBC News at the time she thought it was unlikely the report would be tabled in June.
Both June and Standingready said that's unacceptable.
"During a pandemic you would expect they have more time to do things, they would have more time to be able to write about it," Standingready said.
"Missing and murdered Indigenous peoples, [the government] should put more into it than they have."