Rally in Regina raises awareness about missing, murdered Indigenous people
Saskatchewan·Photos

A rally outside the legislature building in Regina was hosted on National Indigenous People's Day, raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people in Saskatchewan.

Missing and murdered Indigenous people, calls for action and residential school experiences shared

Bryan Eneas · CBC News ·
About 200 people attended Sunday's rally, which was originally planned for last weekend. It was postponed until National Indigenous People's Day due to weather. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

About 200 people gathered in front of the legislative building in Regina on Sunday, raising awareness about the issues Indigenous people face in Canada. 

From residential school experiences, to stories of missing or murdered loved ones, to calls for government action, the rally featured stories from a variety of people who attended. 

It's been about five years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its calls to action, while more recently the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls concluded. 

For the rally's organizers, these reports and subsequent calls to action did not go far enough. 

"There's no justice, nobody talks about it," Tanyce June, one of two organizers said. 

"I don't see anybody following [the recommendations] they made, I don't see anybody following through with those calls to action."

Tanyce June [left] and Lorna Standingready organized Sunday's rally. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
 
Lorna Standingready's grandmother shared her experience of attending residential school and how her life had to change dramatically after living on the land for most of the first five years of her life. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Lorna Standingready said the event's focus was to raise awareness about murdered and missing Indigenous persons. 

"A lot of people don't talk about men in this missing and murdered Indigenous peoples," Standingready said. 

"We wanted that to be acknowledged as well because there is men that get murdered and go missing and there's nothing online about it, or it's never talked about or heard of." 

Emotions ran high as people shared their experiences of systemic racism or what they experienced in residential school at the rally. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

About nine people took the mic during Sunday's rally, raising awareness about different issues facing the Indigenous community in Saskatchewan and calling for meaningful change from the provincial and federal governments. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

In May, the federal government announced its national action plan on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls would be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett told CBC News at the time she thought it was unlikely the report would be tabled in June. 

Both June and Standingready said that's unacceptable. 

"During a pandemic you would expect they have more time to do things, they would have more time to be able to write about it," Standingready said. 

"Missing and murdered Indigenous peoples, [the government] should put more into it than they have."

Signs calling for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, men and boys were present at Sunday's rally. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Some in attendance wore "Justice for Erica" shirts, in memory of Erica Hill, who was murdered in Regina in 2018. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

