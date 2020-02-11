Missing mud flaps lead to meth bust outside Swift Current

The Saskatchewan RCMP and the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol took about six ounces of crystal meth off the streets in a bust earlier this month.

On Feb. 5, officers stopped a vehicle travelling east along Highway 1 for not having mud flaps equipped.

"Numerous" indicators were observed that led to the arrest of two men from Swift Current according to police.

Police searched their vehicle and located 170.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, a scale, a pipe, hard drives, capsaicin dog spray and a knife.

The methamphetamine was believed to be travelling from Medicine Hat to Swift Current.

Both men face charges related to the weapons and drugs seized during the search. Both were remanded into custody and are set to appear in court next week.