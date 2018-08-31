Regina police searching for missing mother, daughter

Regina police say they are attempting to locate a missing woman and her 11-month-old daughter.

Police say Candace Levesque and her daughter Taleigha were last spotted on the 2000 block of Broad St. just before 5 p.m. CST on Thursday.

There is no reason to believe they have been harmed but police say they are concerned due to Taleigha's age.

Candace Levesque was last spotted wearing a grey dress, and is described as being about five foot six inches tall with short blonde hair.

Taleigha is described as having light hair, fair skin and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.