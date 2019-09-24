Missing Sask. man's body found by hikers in Alberta

The body of a Saskatchewan man who was reported missing in Alberta on Sept. 5 was found by passing hikers on Saturday, RCMP said in a press release Tuesday.

Jeffrey Newton, 48, was from Midale, Sask. — about 150 kilometres southeast of Regina. He was believed to be hiking in the area of Lake Abraham, just north of Banff National Park, when he was reported missing.

The hikers found Newton's body on Abraham Mountain, in Alberta's Clearwater County, the news release said.

No other information will be released, police said.