RCMP looking for missing man, 60, from Kenaston, Sask.

A missing man from Kenaston, Sask., was last seen travelling in a vehicle with another person when they got stuck in the snow on Tuesday.

Jack Crouch, 60, and another man were driving in the general area of Highway 15 between Watrous and Kenaston, according to police. The village is about 80 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

When their vehicle became stuck, the second man walked some distance to look for help, police said.

Officers received a report that Crouch was missing around 3 p.m. CST, according to RCMP.

It is unclear if he received a ride from someone or if he walked to get assistance, according to police.

RCMP said Crouch is five feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has grey/brown hair and brown eyes. Police do not know what he was last wearing.

The temperature in the Kenaston area dropped to around -19 C overnight.

"With it being dark out and continued drifting and blowing snow conditions, police stress they are not seeking general public assistance with the active searches, especially if you are unfamiliar with this area," RCMP said in a news release.

Police are asking people with yards or acreages in the area of Highway 15 between Watrous and Kenaston to check outbuildings for any signs of Crouch, and to report any abandoned vehicles in the area.