90-year-old man missing from Melville, Sask.

Melville RCMP are searching for a 90-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.

RCMP say Albert Serfas left his home Wednesday afternoon and has not come back. In a news release, Serfas' family said it is very unusual for him to be gone for so long and that they are concerned for his well-being.

Serfas was last seen driving a grey/blue 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, with Saskatchewan license plate 355 CRS. He is 5-foot-10 and around 180 pounds. Serfas has had knee surgery and might be using a cane for support getting around.

If you've seem Serfas contact Melville RCMP at 306-728-1700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.